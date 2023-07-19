Farmers hit by new residential land tax say their businesses are under threat

One of the last early cauliflower farmers in Rush, north Co Dublin, has said he will face an “impossible” €50,000 annual tax bill from the Residential Zoned Land Tax (RZLT) due to come into effect in 2024.

Alan Harford of Fairy Hill Farm is among seven farmers to have lost An Bórd Pleanála appeals against inclusion in the RZLT to date, with a further 569 decisions set to be published by the board in the coming months.

Mr Harford appealed Fingal County Council’s decision to include 3.2 acres of his farm, where he grows Early London cauliflowers for the domestic market, in a map of residential zoned land eligible for the new RZLT tax. However, An Bórd Pleanala has rejected his appeal.

The Residential Zoned Land Tax, part of the Government’s Housing For All plan, is supposed to prevent land-hoarding by developers and release residential zoned land for housing.

But farmers near urban centres who are farming on land that is zoned residential say they face tax bills that will put them out of business. Rush, where 70% of Ireland’s market gardening happens, has seen several appeals, with other areas including Kerry Pike near Cork City.

Mr Harford, who has not applied for planning permission to develop his land, does not want to sell. However, he told the Irish Examiner his market gardening business will not be viable if he is forced to pay almost €50,000 a year to keep farming.

The local authority has valued Mr Harford’s 3.2 acres at €500,000 per acre, meaning an annual 3% tax of €48,000.

This tax was meant for developers who are sitting on the land banks in and around Dublin — we’re caught in the loop.”

“I didn’t sell the land in the Celtic Tiger times, when I was getting offered stupid money for it,” Mr Harford said.

Alan Harford: 'I didn’t sell the land in the Celtic Tiger times, when I was getting offered stupid money for it.' Picture: Moya Nolan

“I didn’t want to sell it. I have my own two kids taking an interest in the business, and I’d be hoping down the line to be still here to hand it on to the next generation.”

Local authorities published a draft RZLT map in October 2022 to identify eligible land and landowners, developers and members of the public could appeal the inclusion of land up until January 2023.

Those not happy with their council’s decision could then appeal to An Bórd Pleanala, which is now in the process of publishing its decisions.

Of 608 valid appeal applications, An Bórd Pleanala has published 39 decisions so far.

In nine cases, it has decided in favour of those appealing and ordered all the land to be removed from the RZLT map.

In 30 cases, it has rejected the appeal on all or part of the land — of these cases, seven of these, or 23%, are private landowners of agricultural land, while the remaining 23 are appeals by developers or corporations.