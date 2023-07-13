Cruise control: Top Gun:  Maverick was most commercially successful movie of the year in Ireland

A sequel to a Hollywood blockbuster from the 1980s was the biggest hit in Irish cinemas last year taking in over €6m at the box office.

New figures from the Irish Film Classification Office show the action-adventure film Top Gun: Maverick was the most commercially successful movie of the year in Ireland.

The film, starring Tom Cruise in a reprise of his role from 36 years earlier as a pilot in the US armed forces, took in almost €6.1m in revenue.

Sequels of hit movies dominated the most popular films screened in the Republic last year with the second highest-grossing film, Minions: The Rise of Gru.

A scene from Minions: The Rise of Gru.

The fifth movie in the highly successful animated Despicable Me/Minions series recorded box office receipts of over €4.8m.

It was followed by another sequel, The Batman, starring Robert Pattison in the title role and Irish actor Colin Farrell as Penguin which took in over €4.4m.

The Batman surpassed Top Gun: Maverick in terms of box office receipts for the opening weekend of its release with revenue of €1.37m compared to around €585,000 for the Tom Cruise film.

The fourth biggest grossing movie in Ireland last year, Avatar 2, with revenue of €3.74m might well have overtaken Top Gun: Maverick for the No 1 spot but its release just before Christmas meant its box office receipts were based on just three weeks in the cinema.

The list of top five movies — which was completed with another sequel, Sing 2 in 5th place with receipts of €3.45m — accounted for almost 20% of total income in 2022.

Overall box office revenue from the country’s 110 cinemas last year was just over €92m — which is 23% below their pre-pandemic peak of €119.7m in 2019.

The director of film classification, Ciarán Kissane, said a total of 438 films were certified for release in Irish cinemas in 2022 — up 52% on the previous year when many screens had remained closed for periods due to lockdown restrictions during the pandemic.

“This is indicative of the Irish cinema industry returning to pre-covid levels of theatrical release,” said Dr Kissane.

He claimed further growth was projected for 2023.

DVDs

However, Dr Kissane — whose role was previously known as the film censor — said the number of DVD titles certified in 2022 had decreased by 26% annually to 1,511.

He claimed such figures were in line with the increasing contraction of the DVD market in the context of streaming and video-on-demand platforms.

The director confirmed that none of his decisions on the classification of films last year had been appealed to the Classification of Films Appeals Board.

A total of 10 complaints from the public about movies were made to the IFCO last year — up from three in 2021 — including complaints relating to the supernatural horror, Smile; the historical thriller, Emancipation; and the Viking epic, The Northman.