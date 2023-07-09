Man dies after getting into difficulty off Waterford coast

Man dies after getting into difficulty off Waterford coast

Sun, 09 Jul, 2023 - 21:52
Michelle McGlynn

A man has died after getting into difficulty while swimming in Co Waterford this evening.

The alarm was raised after people noticed two people in difficulty in the water at the Guillamene, Tramore at about 6.30pm.

It is believed two onlookers entered the water and proceeded to rescue the swimmers - a man and a woman.

Gardaí and other emergency services attended the scene and the two were brought to University Hospital Waterford.

The man has since passed away.

The condition of the woman is not known at this time.

