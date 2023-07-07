Man in his 70s dies after car and lorry collide in Co Roscommon

Man in his 70s dies after car and lorry collide in Co Roscommon

The road was closed after the fatal collision (PA/Niall Carson)

Fri, 07 Jul, 2023 - 21:34
Cillian Sherlock, PA

A man in his late 70s has died following a crash in Co Roscommon.

Gardai said a crash involving a car and a lorry occurred on the N5 near Bellanagare at approximately 4pm on Friday.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his late 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The lorry driver, a man in his 50s, was taken to Sligo University Hospital for assessment.

The road was closed to allow an examination by forensic collision investigators and traffic diversions were expected to remain in place until late on Friday.

Gardai appealed for witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea garda station on 094 962 1630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

More in this section

Defence Forces inquiry Women of Honour: Talks on Defence Forces inquiry terms of reference continue
Two yellow wind warnings affecting 26 counties issued for Saturday  Two yellow wind warnings affecting 26 counties issued for Saturday 
Republic of Ireland v Gibraltar - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying - Group B - Aviva Stadium President Higgins to undergo medical procedure for back pain
RoscommonPlace: Republic of Ireland
<p>The N5 at Bellanagare is currently closed to facilitate an examination by forensic collision investigators. File Picture: Larry Cummins</p>

Man, 70s, killed in crash between car and lorry in Roscommon

READ NOW

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd