Man in his 70s dies after car and lorry collide in Co Roscommon

A man in his late 70s has died following a crash in Co Roscommon.
Gardai said a crash involving a car and a lorry occurred on the N5 near Bellanagare at approximately 4pm on Friday.
The driver of the car, a man aged in his late 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The lorry driver, a man in his 50s, was taken to Sligo University Hospital for assessment.
The road was closed to allow an examination by forensic collision investigators and traffic diversions were expected to remain in place until late on Friday.
Gardai appealed for witnesses to this collision to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea garda station on 094 962 1630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.