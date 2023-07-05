Confidence in RTÉ executive board 'eroded' as officials to appear before committee 

The payments scandal surrounding RTÉ has caused an "erosion of confidence" in the executive board of the organisation as officials are set to make a third appearance before the Oireachtas on Wednesday.

The discovery of multiple barter accounts on Tuesday evening rocked the broadcaster, with payments from those accounts being published just hours before the meeting of the Oireachtas media committee at 1.30pm.

You can watch the Oireacthas proceedings here from 1.30pm.

It comes as Media Minister Catherine Martin confirmed that she had spoken to RTÉ Chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh about the "deeply unsatisfactory nature in which information is being provided".

Ms Ní Raghallaigh has said the board of RTÉ has written to the deputy director general Adrian Lynch and incoming director general Kevin Bakhurst "outlining that this is totally unacceptable, and that it has eroded their trust and confidence in the Executive".

The Board has requested that swift action be taken.

The RTÉ Executive Board is responsible for the day-to-day running of the broadcaster and is chaired by the director general, while the RTÉ Board, led by Ms Ní Raghallaigh, sets the policy and "guide corporate direction" for RTÉ.

Ms Martin said she "absolutely understood that erosion of confidence and it is imperative that full clarity around these, and all issues, are forthcoming without any further delay."

To that extent, Ms Martin is meeting with Ms Ní Raghallaigh, Mr Lynch and Mr Bakhurst tomorrow.

She also noted that a forensic accountant will be in place next week. Initially, it was believed this procedure would take a number of weeks.

Ms Martin has also said that another Grant Thornton investigation has been ordered, this time into the musical to get a full extent of the situation. It was revealed on Wednesday that Toy Show The Musical lost €2.2m for the broadcaster after just a month’s worth of performances,

Oireachtas webcasting is provided by the Houses of the Oireachtas Service, in association with HEAnet, Ireland's National Educational and Research Network.