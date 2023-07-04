RTÉ staff told to provide details of any involvement in commercial activities

Staff at RTÉ have been asked to provide details of any commercial activity they have been involved with as the scandal at the broadcaster deepens.

It comes as the scope of an external review of the culture, pay, and governance structure at RTÉ is expected to be revealed by the Government on Tuesday. Cabinet is also expected to give powers to an independent reviewer to examine years of RTÉ's financial books in an “unprecedented” forensic audit.

Senior managers were told on Monday that they must provide details of all the occasions that staff and contractors requested permission for external activities, such as commercial activity or charity events, in the last three years.

An RTÉ spokesperson confirmed the move is "in response to a range of requests" from the joint Oireachtas media committee and the Public Accounts Committee following last week's meetings.

Teams in radio and TV were approached by their editors and told to make a list if they had accepted or taken part in any such activity.

RTÉ contractors and staff are obliged to adhere to the broadcaster’s journalism guidelines, which state that presenters must not promote commercial ventures with which they are associated or from which they stand to gain financially.

Discussions on the terms of reference for the review went on late last night among the Coalition leaders Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste Micheál Martin, and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan. Media Minister Catherine Martin is to unveil the full detail of the review on Tuesday.

Media Minister Catherine Martin is to unveil the terms of reference for the RTÉ review on Tuesday. Picture: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

It will focus on culture, pay, and the governance structure at the embattled broadcaster.

“We want to get this right and ensure the terms of reference are thorough and robust to focus on the major issues,” said a senior source.

“If the scope is too wide, it might not achieve anything.”