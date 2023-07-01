Teen killed in overnight crash in Cork as garda probe launched

A teenager has been killed after an early-morning crash in Cork.

At around 1am, emergency services were called to the scene of the two vehicle collision on the M8 at Ballybeg, Mitchelstown.

A passenger in one of the vehicles, a male youth in his teens, was killed.

The driver of the car, another male youth in his teens, and three other passengers - a man in his late teens, a female youth in her teens and a male youth - were all taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where they are receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the other car involved, a woman in her 30s, was taken to CUH where she is receiving treatment for serious injuries.

Gardaí say that the scene remains preserved this morning to allow for a technical examination, with local diversions in place.

A spokesperson said: "Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to come forward to them.

"Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video footage (including dash-cam) is asked to contact Gardaí.

"Gardaí can be contacted at Mitchelstown Garda Station on 025 84833, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

The incident has been referred to the Garda Siochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) as one of the involved vehicles was subject to an "interaction" with the gardaí beforehand.