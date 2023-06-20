Public asked to help track number of barn owls in Cork

Birdwatch Ireland has appealed for the public’s help in tracking the number of barn owls in Cork as part of a survey of the population of the endangered bird of prey.

The barn owl has come under increasing pressure in recent years, leading to a major decline in numbers and fears the species could be wiped out completely.

The magnificent, feathered creature is now on the red list of Bird of Conversation Concern in Ireland after agricultural practices caused a reduction in habitats as well as the toxic use of rodenticides.

Since the early 2000s, the barn owl population of Cork has become restricted to parts of the north and west.

Barn Owl chicks in their nest. Picture: John Lusby

Birdwatch Ireland is appealing to the public to keep a record of sightings of the white bird to capture a more accurate count of numbers.

The organisation is working with Birdwatch Ireland Cork and West Cork branches as well as Cork County Council.

The survey, which anyone can take part in by logging sightings online, is funded by the Local Biodiversity Action Plan Fund of the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

The findings will be used to ensure the protection of nest sites and to direct targeted conservation efforts which will include the provision of nest boxes.

Derek Mooney and John Lusby of Birdwatch Ireland tagging barn owl chicks for RTÉ's 'Back from the Brink' environmental documentary series.

Alan McCarthy, barn owl research officer with Birdwatch Ireland said: “It is an unforgettable experience to glimpse the ghostly white figure of the barn owl floating silently through the night sky, or to hear their eerie screeches and peculiar snoring calls.

“With the help of Cork County Council, the local Birdwatch Ireland branches and volunteers have put in a huge amount of work in recent years with installing nest boxes for barn owls."

This work is already paying off, with many of these boxes now having nesting barn owls.

"However, we are sure there are many nest boxes throughout the county that have been installed by landowners themselves, which we would be very keen to hear about."

The Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr Danny Collins said: “I urge anyone who can get involved in the survey to contribute and help to safeguard these magnificent creatures for years to come.”

In recent weeks, barn owls were featured on Back from the Brink, the nature programme presented by Derek Mooney.

Barn owls have become endangered from use of rodenticides. Picture: Richard T Mills

Mr Mooney demonstrated the work being done in Ireland to help the barn owl population rebound, and pointed out the dangers of farmers using rodenticides to tackle rat problems as barn owls may be poisoned if they eat the rats.

It also identified a project by Transport Infrastructure Ireland that examined flight patterns and heights. It is hoped this information may help to reduce the number of collisions between barn owls and vehicles.

This year, Birdwatch Ireland has launched a live stream camera from a barn owl nest site in north Cork. The pair of barn owls, who are nesting in the roof space of a derelict cottage, currently have three chicks aged six weeks old.

Sightings can be reported to BirdWatch Ireland here.