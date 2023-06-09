Facebook owner Meta lodges appeal against data transfer order and €1.2bn fine

Facebook owner Meta has lodged an appeal in the High Court against a Data Protection Commission order that the company must cease transferring data to the US.

That decision, delivered on May 22 and accompanied by a record €1.2bn fine, saw the American company given five months to delete all the data it holds on users, and to discontinue its system of transatlantic data transfers.

An appeal had been widely expected.

Two High Court actions have been lodged against the DPC, one of which is a judicial review, a mechanism designed to query the correctness in law of a decision taken by a State body.

The other relates to a miscellaneous company law matter.

A spokesperson for Meta said the company has no comment to make regarding the actions.

The DPC has been contacted for comment.

The action means that Meta has now appealed €2.5bn relating to six separate fines handed down by the DPC over the past 21 months.

It is expected that a solution to Meta’s data transfer problems in the form of a new transatlantic data agreement will be reached between the US and the EU in the coming months.

A predecessor agreement, known as Privacy Shield, was struck down in the European courts in 2020.

The issue over such data transfers relates to the blanket interception of all such communications by US intelligence services upon their receipt.

