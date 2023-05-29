Two sorting offices in Cork among those being considered for closure in An Post review

An Post is poised to embark on a nationwide review and redesign of its entire mail network to cope with the changing nature of mail which could lead to the closure or merger of some local sorting offices.

It is part of a wider company plan to stem losses which totalled some €60m over the last two years. The work is due to begin early next month, focusing on an initial 20 delivery service units (DSUs). The entire process is expected to take up to 18 months to complete.

While An Post stressed that no decisions have been made, the Irish Examiner has learned that two local sorting offices in large urban areas of Cork — Ballincollig and Midleton — are being considered for closure.

The review is part of the company’s transformation programme which was agreed by the executive of the Communications Worker’s Union (CWU), which represents 8,500 of An Post's 9,000 employees, just before the weekend.

A key part of the agreement will see the company reviewing its entire mails network, including local sorting offices where postal staff in each DSU prepare mail for local delivery, and where traditionally, undelivered mail was also retained for collection by customers later.

But the company says because of the surge in the number of parcels it handles, the facilities and space available at many of its local sorting offices are just not suitable anymore for processing bulkier mail.

It is understood that under the initial round of DSU reviews, consideration is being given to closing the sorting office in Ballincollig and transferring its operations to either a city sorting office or to Macroom, where a new sorting office could be required. Consideration is also being given to closing the Midleton sorting office and transferring its operations to Cork’s main sorting office in Little Island.

The company said the review could also lead to the development of new sorting facilities in some DSUs. A spokesman for An Post said the review process is mainly about matching the company’s mail operations and network to the change in the work it does.

“The company is constantly looking at ways of improving how we serve our customers and reflect the changes in what we do,” he said.

This may involve some changes in our network over time but it is too early to speculate

“But nothing is being done without the full agreement of our staff and with our customers in mind. The process of looking at the first group of delivery offices and their delivery routes begins next month.”

General secretary of the CWU, Sean McDonoagh, said the scale of the DSU redesign will be a major test for management. In a message to members, he said: “It will also be a major undertaking for the CWU organisation, and while I am certain of our ability to rise to the challenge, I commit to having in place whatever supports and resources are necessary to assist branches.

“We have commonality with the company to ensure a fit-for-purpose design is in place at all DSUs and, of course, that we share the financial benefits to the agreed timelines. CWU members are carrying most of the burden for the delivery of change, necessary to ensure the viability of the business. We have demonstrated time and again our commitment to this essential service.”