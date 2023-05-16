Protesters continue to block access to hotel housing asylum seekers

Protesters are continuing to block access to a former hotel in Co Clare which is being used to house asylum seekers.

After 34 international protection applicants arrived at Magowna House in Inch on Monday evening, a group of about 50 local people blocked both ends of the road leading to the former hotel and restaurant.

Tractors and other vehicles were used to blockade both ends of the narrow road up to the premises, which has been closed since 2019.

Locals told RTÉ's Morning Ireland that they were concerned about the situation as they "weren't consulted" before the arrival of the asylum seekers.

The building had been declared as not suitable to accommodate Ukrainian asylum seekers in 2022.

Clare TD Cathal Crowe told Morning Ireland that there were concerns about fire certification and sewerage as the building is not connected to the mains and uses a septic tank.

He will meet with Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman later today to discuss the situation.

"This is being rushed into" said Mr Crowe.

While residents in the area were entitled to protest and express their concerns, the Fianna Fáil TD said he did not personally agree with the blocking of roads.

Mr Crowe said he had passed on his concerns to Clare County Council, the fire service and the HSE.

Around 3.5% of Clare's population were refugees or asylum seekers, he claimed.

If people were going to be brought to the facility then it should be safe, Mr Crowe added.

The TD said the issue is one of the suitability of the site at Magowna House. There had to be a base level about the quality of accommodation that was acceptable. That had to be central to the discussion, he said.

The protestors had refused access for a pizza delivery to Magowna House on Monday evening, but said this morning that they would allow food to be brought through on 'humanitarian grounds'.

A protest by residents is planned for later today outside Clare County Council's offices.