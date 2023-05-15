Four arrests made in connection with shooting of Gary Carey

Gardaí have arrested four people in connection with the shooting of Gary Carey in 2022.
Mr Carey, 41, was shot multiple times in the car park of the Hilton Hotel in Kilmainham, Dublin 8, on June 24.
He had been using the gym at the hotel, which is close to his home, prior to the incident.
On Monday morning, gardaí arrested four people in connection with the incident.
A spokesperson said: "Four people were arrested on the morning of Monday May 15 as part of the investigation into the fatal shooting of a man in his 30s that occurred at an underground carpark of a premises on the South Circular Road in Kilmainham, Dublin 8, on Friday 24th June 2022.
"Two men in their 20s and two women in their 20s and 30s are currently being detained under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 in various Garda stations across Dublin city."