Cork hurling legend Donal Óg Cusack slams GAA bosses for 'waving white flag to rugby'

Cork hurling legend Donal Óg Cusack has accused GAA bosses of "waving the white flag to rugby" as controversy continues over its GAAGo pay-per-view streaming platform.

The three-time All Ireland winning goalkeeper and Sunday Game pundit lashed out during his analysis of Saturday’s classic encounter between Tipperary and Cork in the second round of the Munster hurling championship in Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Saturday night.

The thriller, which ended in a draw, could only be viewed live on GAAGo which was introduced by the GAA after Sky withdrew from screening games.

Almost 40 games this season will be available on the streaming platform, which requires a subscription to view the games.

Age Action Ireland said the model has created an "invisible barrier" for older people, especially those in areas with poor broadband.

Mr Cusack said he has no issue with the pay-per-view model per se which he said has a role to play in the current media landscape.

“But hurling needs oxygen,” he said.

“By next weekend when Clare play Waterford, four of the biggest Munster championship games will have been on pay-per-view.” He described that as a missed opportunity to promote the game of hurling and said it appears as if those in the GAA responsible for the promotion of the game are actually shrinking it rather than growing it.

He also accused the GAA of exploiting hurling to get the GAAGo venture “off the ground”.

"I would say that the GAA has failed hurling at this stage,” he said.

Former Kilkenny star Jackie Tyrrell described the Munster hurling championship as the jewel in the GAA’s crown but pointed out that two of the best games in this year’s championship have been on GAAGo.

“Why are we selecting those two games at such an early stage in the GAAGo journey,” he asked.

"Why isn’t it other games? How many people would have watched those games if they were free-to-air?"

Mr Cusack said he has previously tackled RTÉ sports chiefs on the pay-per-view model and said it appeared as if rugby was now getting more screen time on the national broadcaster.

“I am very proud of the Irish rugby team and they are a credit to the country. We all hope they win the World Cup," he said.

“But in terms of this being a competitive space, the GAA have waved the white flag because we have now given over 2023 to rugby country.

There is a duty on the leadership of the GAA to fight for hurling, and all of the facts would suggest that they are not up for that fight.”