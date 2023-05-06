Fine Gael support falls again as Fianna Fáil rise in new opinion poll

The Government parties have seen mixed results in the latest Ireland Thinks opinion poll.

Fianna Fáíl jumped up three points to 19%, but Fine Gael hit their lowest total since last June, falling two points to 20%.

The Green Party have also dropped to 3%, while Sinn Féin remains the most popular party on 31%.

The Social Democrats now sit at 5%, a drop of two points.

Labour and Solidarity/People Before Profit have both seen a one-point rise in support to 4%.

Aontú has fallen by one point to 2%.

The Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks also conducted research on the party leaders and their popularity.

Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns saw her support levels fall but she remains the most popular of the party leaders at 44%.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin is one point behind her on 43% - but Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald saw a fall of four points to 39%.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is at 37%, Labour leader Ivana Bacik sits at 32%, while Peadar Tóibín at 29% is nine points ahead of Minister Eamon Ryan.