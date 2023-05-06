Fine Gael support falls again as Fianna Fáil rise in new opinion poll

Fine Gael support falls again as Fianna Fáil rise in new opinion poll

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD

Sat, 06 May, 2023 - 21:41
David Kent

The Government parties have seen mixed results in the latest Ireland Thinks opinion poll.

Fianna Fáíl jumped up three points to 19%, but Fine Gael hit their lowest total since last June, falling two points to 20%.

The Green Party have also dropped to 3%, while Sinn Féin remains the most popular party on 31%.

The Social Democrats now sit at 5%, a drop of two points.

Labour and Solidarity/People Before Profit have both seen a one-point rise in support to 4%.

Aontú has fallen by one point to 2%.

The Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks also conducted research on the party leaders and their popularity.

Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns saw her support levels fall but she remains the most popular of the party leaders at 44%.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin is one point behind her on 43% - but Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald saw a fall of four points to 39%. 

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is at 37%, Labour leader Ivana Bacik sits at 32%, while Peadar Tóibín at 29% is nine points ahead of Minister Eamon Ryan.

Read More

Three youths arrested after multiple vehicle thefts in Wicklow

More in this section

Police Stock Two arrests after man is beaten with hammer in Belfast
Car thief, car theft Three youths arrested after multiple vehicle thefts in Wicklow
Nine arrests made by gardai during day of action in Dublin Nine arrests made by gardai during day of action in Dublin
<p>Suspected ammunition recovered by police following a PSNI operation (PSNI/PA)</p>

Suspected military-style weapon recovered after PSNI target criminal gang

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd