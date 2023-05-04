€25m allocated to fund 854 additional nursing posts

€25m allocated to fund 854 additional nursing posts

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said it will help to fully implement the Framework for Safe Nurse Staffing and Skillmix by giving hospitals support to recruit an appropriate balance of staff.

Thu, 04 May, 2023 - 00:05
Niamh Griffin, Health Correspondent

The Government has allocated €25m to fund 854 additional nursing posts across HSE hospitals.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said it will help to fully implement the Framework for Safe Nurse Staffing and Skillmix by giving hospitals support to recruit an appropriate balance of staff.

“We have been implementing the Framework for Safe Staffing since 2020. We started in our bigger hospitals and are now seeing the benefits. We will now move to implement this policy in all acute hospitals this year.” 

 The Department of Health said there are 20,000 more staff working in our health service since the beginning of the pandemic, including 6,200 (net) additional nurses and midwives.

HSE CEO Bernard Gloster said the funding will provide “significant improvements” for patients and that he is determined the HSE will work to achieve the "letter and spirit" of the safety framework. 

“This is a very significant development and gives us the opportunity now to implement the Framework for Safe Staffing across all our hospitals,” he said. 

“I am determined that within the HSE we will now work together to achieve both the letter and spirit of this Framework.” He added that all nursing and midwifery graduates are offered permanent contracts with the HSE.

Read More

Reduced State funding for private nursing homes linked to closures

More in this section

Donald Trump says Ireland has done a good job luring US companies Donald Trump says Ireland has done a good job luring US companies
Serious, overworked, very sad male health care worker Donnelly announces €25m for more than 850 new nursing posts
King Charles III Coronation Taoiseach urges respect for UK monarchy amid TV coverage row
HealthnursesHSEPlace: IrelandPerson: Bernard GlosterPerson: Stephen DonnellyOrganisation: Department of HealthOrganisation: HSE
Two men have been charged by officers investigating an incident in Co Armagh (PA)

Two men charged over suspected sectarian hate crime in Lurgan

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd