€25m allocated to fund 854 additional nursing posts

The Government has allocated €25m to fund 854 additional nursing posts across HSE hospitals.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said it will help to fully implement the Framework for Safe Nurse Staffing and Skillmix by giving hospitals support to recruit an appropriate balance of staff.

“We have been implementing the Framework for Safe Staffing since 2020. We started in our bigger hospitals and are now seeing the benefits. We will now move to implement this policy in all acute hospitals this year.”

The Department of Health said there are 20,000 more staff working in our health service since the beginning of the pandemic, including 6,200 (net) additional nurses and midwives.

HSE CEO Bernard Gloster said the funding will provide “significant improvements” for patients and that he is determined the HSE will work to achieve the "letter and spirit" of the safety framework.

“This is a very significant development and gives us the opportunity now to implement the Framework for Safe Staffing across all our hospitals,” he said.

“I am determined that within the HSE we will now work together to achieve both the letter and spirit of this Framework.” He added that all nursing and midwifery graduates are offered permanent contracts with the HSE.