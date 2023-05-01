Donald Trump lands in Scotland ahead of Clare visit later this week

Donald Trump lands in Scotland ahead of Clare visit later this week

Former US president Donald Trump landed in Aberdeen on Monday (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mon, 01 May, 2023 - 12:29
Craig Paton, PA Scotland Deputy Political Editor

Former US president Donald Trump has arrived in Scotland ahead of a visit to his nearby golf course.

Mr Trump said on Truth Social – the social media platform he owns – that he is going to the Menie Estate near the city to open a “spectacular” second course.

He arrived at Aberdeen Airport at about 11.30am and was met by two pipers, a red carpet and a 10-vehicle motorcade.

Mr Trump left the plane and walked to a waiting car, greeting waiting media, but not stopping to take questions.

Following his time in Scotland, he will head to his course in Doonbeg, Co Clare.

Despite the visit, Mr Trump, who is running for the White House again in 2024 and is seen by many as the presumptive Republican nominee, said his campaign is “on my mind”, stressing that a victory for him would make America “greater than ever before”.

Former US president Donald Trump landed in Aberdeen on Monday (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Will be leaving for Scotland & Ireland soon in order to see and inspect my great properties there,” he wrote.

“The golf courses and hotels are among the greatest in the world – Turnberry and Aberdeen, in Scotland, and Doonbeg, in Ireland.

“Will be meeting with many wonderful friends, and cutting a ribbon for a new and spectacular second course in Aberdeen.

“Very exciting despite the fact that it is ‘make America great again’ that is on my mind, in fact, America will be greater than ever before.”

The tycoon’s trip to Scotland and Ireland comes as he faces legal trouble in his native New York over his business practices.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges of falsifying business records to hide damaging information ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Mr Trump had previously spent two days at his Turnberry course while in office in 2018, meeting Theresa May and the Queen during the visit.

Asked last week if he will meet Mr Trump, who has made controversial statements about Muslims in the past, First Minister Humza Yousaf said: “I would find it difficult, I have to say, to meet with him without raising the significance of concerns I have of the remarks that he’s made in the past.”

Read More

Judge critical of Trump for ‘inappropriate’ post on rape suit trial

More in this section

She's focused on the task at hand Irish firms sought for new four-day working week trial
CC Religious orders have yet to agree on contribution to mother and baby home redress scheme
PSNI stock Man arrested following collision close to Belfast police station
Trump#Donald TrumpPlace: EuropePlace: Republic of IrelandPlace: UKPlace: Scotland
<p>Concern is growing that patients across Ireland, particularly young females, are increasingly seeking medical help following complications arising from poor treatment by untrained professionals. File picture: Joerg Steffens</p>

Cosmetics clinics call for laws to prevent untrained practitioners from performing procedures

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd