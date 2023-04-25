Residents in 'visible distress' during inspections of Cope Foundation centres in Cork

Two centres for people with disabilities in Cork have been flagged for not complying with regulations following inspections from the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa).

At one of the centres located in Cork City, inspectors found the Cope Foundation, which runs the centre, had not “respected the rights of all residents currently residing” in their care.

This included failing to involve residents in decisions about their care and support, with personal plans not developed in an accessible format. Residents were also not supported to have control over their finances, while there was no evidence residents had the freedom to “exercise choice and control in their daily lives”.

Some areas of the centre were also found to be dirty and unkempt.

Additionally, not all staff had completed the mandatory training, while the individual in charge of day-to-day operations was not employed on a full-time basis, as is required.

This contributed to what inspectors called a lack of “oversight to ensure the centre was operated in a safe and effective manner”.

The centre is expected to close in October this year, with the lease on the current building not being renewed. This means the 21 people currently living at the centre will have to be moved.

Residents expressed anxiety and frustration to inspectors at the lack of information about this move, with the report stating it was “causing visible distress to some.” Others were fearful there was no plan in place for their future.

The inspection found transitional plans were in place for just three residents at the time of the inspection.

West Cork centre inspection

An inspection in another centre in West Cork, also managed by the Cope Foundation, also found issues. Once again, the person in charge was not in the role on a full-time basis and there were also times when staff shifts were unable to be filled.

The report identified safeguarding concerns where incidents of residents being upset and crying were reported to Hiqa retrospectively. It was found some staff had not completed their safeguarding training, while others were overdue a refresher course.

As a result of a trend of non-compliance across their centres, Hiqa has ordered that the Cope Foundation “undertake a six-month governance improvement programme across their centres”.

The chief inspector of social services will also “verify the effectiveness of the provider’s actions in achieving improvements in the quality of care and support for residents”.

In a statement, the Cope Foundation acknowledged Hiqa’s findings, saying compliance plans had been submitted and that “substantial progress had been made on addressing the issues highlighted since inspection”.