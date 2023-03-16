St Patrick's Day: All you need to know about your local parades

The thousands of people who will throng cities, towns, and villages all over the country on Friday for the annual St Patrick's Day festivities have been given one key bit of advice: bring an umbrella.

Having missed out on two years due to the pandemic, many are making up for lost time, with extravagant parades planned all across the country.

The only thing that can dampen the fun will be the weather, with forecasters warning of “heavy and prolonged showers” in many places.

Cork

Cork City’s St Patrick’s Day parade will start at 1pm, with the event also live-streamed from 12.45pm for those unable to be there in person.

Featuring Cork’s long-established brass bands and hundreds of sports and dance groups, the parade will also have a special multi-cultural focus, in the form of the migrant support group Together Razem. The group, made up of Ukrainians, Poles, Moldovans, Romanians, and others, will take part in the parade to show their thanks to the people of Ireland.

Earlier this week, Midleton announced its decision to cancel the 2023 parade, citing a lack of participants and insufficient funding. They have revealed they will be holding a smaller event to mark the occasion, with the time to be confirmed.

Cobh’s parade kicks off at 2pm, followed by a fireworks display at 7.30pm, with stage entertainment from the Cobh Street Band and Commodore Male Voice Choir during the day.

If you are looking for a short but sweet parade, look no further than Dripsey. The parade has gained national attention, coined the shortest parade in the country, marching from one village pub to another.

Kerry

Beginning at 2pm, Killarney’s parade promises a spectacle, as they celebrate the theme of ‘Killarney, Experience More’, highlighting what the town has to offer all year round. Starting on Mission Rd, the parade will run through the town, finishing in the car park on Beech Rd.

Tralee’s parade, starting at 12pm from John Joe Sheehy Rd, will encourage spectators to embrace the Irish language, with this year's theme of ‘Cúpla Focal’. Thousands of spectators are expected to line the streets, with beautiful floats to look forward to, some of which are made in collaboration with theatre spectacle company Artastic from Kildare.

Limerick

A huge turnout is expected in Limerick on Friday to watch the highly anticipated parade which kicks off at midday from O’Connell’s St.

Serving as Grand Marshall is Limerick native and star of D'Unbelievables and the Oscar-nominated The Banshees of Inisherin, Jon Kenny, who is looking forward to his “starring role” in this year’s celebrations.

The parade will see over 1,500 participants march their way to Henry St, spreading the theme of ‘Discover Limerick’ as they go. It will incorporate Viking characters, in reference to those who “discovered Limerick” many moons ago.

Waterford

Following the success of last year's first-ever three-day festival, Waterford City is hoping to top the 2022 celebrations. The fun kicks off with live music in the Cultural Quarter on Thursday night.

On Friday, the parade will set off from the Quays at 1pm, led by Grand Marshall, boxing champion Kelyn Cassidy. The rest of the weekend will be filled with more music, workshops, and dancing, and there will be a fairground for the kids to enjoy.

Clare

Commencing at 11am from Clare County Council’s headquarters, the parade in Ennis will celebrate the commitment of Clare’s sporting heroes to their local communities.

The parade’s Grand Marshalls are former president of Ennis Rugby Club Jimmy O’Brien, great-grandnephew of Barefield athlete ‘Honest’ John Purcell, PJ Purcell, and great-grandniece of Kilnamona boxer Michael McTigue, Aisling Rynne.

This year’s theme commemorates ‘Communities in Action’, with live music performed onstage by Ennis Gospel Choir from 10.15am. An Irish sign language interpreter will also be on stage at Bank Place for the duration of the parade.