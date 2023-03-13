Biden plans Northern Ireland visit to mark Good Friday Agreement

US President Joe Biden at Point Loma naval base in San Diego. Picture: Leon Neal/PA Wire

Mon, 13 Mar, 2023 - 22:37

US president Joe Biden had said he intends to visit Northern Ireland after being invited to mark the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Biden was speaking after UK prime minister Rishi Sunak formally invited him to make the trip to mark the 25th anniversary in April as the pair held talks in San Diego.

After their meeting in Point Loma naval base, Mr Biden said: "It's my intention to go to Northern Ireland and the Republic."

Mr Sunak told Mr Biden: "I look forward to our conversations and also importantly, to invite you to Northern Ireland, which hopefully you will be able to do and so we can commemorate the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

"I know it's something very special and personal to you. we'd love to have you over."

Mr Biden said: "Twenty-five years? It seems like yesterday."

