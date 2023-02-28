Exclusion of public from planning process under new bill 'unacceptable', Dáil told

Ireland’s new planning laws will be a “once-in-a-generation" piece of legislation that will “impact every soul on this island”, an Oireachtas committee has heard.

Attracta Uí Bhroin, the environmental law office of the Irish Environmental Network, said it was “unacceptable” that the public could face increased exclusion from the planning process on foot of this new mammoth piece of legislation.

Both she and Phoebe Duvall of An Taisce urged the Oireachtas housing committee to back a public consultation into the Government’s proposed Planning and Development Bill prior to it being finalised and enacted.

The committee is currently conducting pre-legislative scrutiny of the Government’s landmark bill aimed at overhauling planning laws in this country.

At over 700 pages, the proposals would significantly change the planning system in Ireland and the Government has said these are much-needed to speed up the delivery of housing and infrastructure projects in Ireland. It would also amend the requirements to take a judicial review opposing a development.

“It’s really incumbent on us to get this right,” Ms Uí Bhroin told the committee. She said despite having been part of the Government’s Planning Advisory Forum set up prior to the publication of this bill, some aspects of the bill came as an “absolute bolt from the blue”.

“A lot of talk about this bill is about facilitating public participation,” she said. “We’re certainly starting off on the wrong front, when we’re not actually engaging civil society in this legislative process. We really need to recognise the diversity of Irish society.”

Planning law solicitor Fred Logue, managing partner of FP Logue Solicitors, told the committee a key issue affecting public participation in the planning process at present is accessibility to planning files.

He said a current client of his raised a planning application lodged a week ago where the local authority had not yet uploaded the planning documents online.

“That’s 20% of the time [to make a submission] gone already,” he said. “The clock should only start when I can access this information. You can’t say you can participate in planning when you can’t access the file.”

Mr Logue also criticised attempts to increase centralisation within the bill, rather than planning decisions reflecting the situation at a local level.

Ms Uí Bhroin said Oireachtas oversight may play an important role as the proposed bill gives huge power to the minister for housing regarding making a new “national planning statement”, which could then have to be incorporated into each local authority’s development plan.

“These have huge implications," she said. "The potential for things to go wrong are very serious.”

Mr Logue said it was not clear how the bill would change who could take a judicial review against a planning decision.

“I don’t understand what they’re trying to do,” he said.