Ukrainians asked to leave temporary accommodation still in facility ahead of inspection

The flag of Ukraine. A group of ten Ukrainians were issued with notices to leave the centre last week, following 'repeated abuse of staff'.

Tue, 28 Feb, 2023 - 20:30
Ann Murphy

A group of ten Ukrainians asked to leave temporary accommodation in a hotel in the south of the country remain in the facility as an inspection is expected to take place there on Wednesday.

The group of ten were issued with notices to leave the centre last week, in a notice from the hotel management saying that the move is being made following “repeated abuse of staff by several Ukrainian visitors”.

However, the Irish Examiner has been notified by a number of well-placed sources that the group of ten — who are among 17 Ukrainians being accommodated in the hotel — are not expected to be pressed to move, if at all, until an inspection of the facility has been carried out. The inspection is expected to take place on Wednesday.

One source said that the Department of Integration’s incidents team has partnered with a non-governmental organisation to intervene in the situation which has arisen in the hotel.

He said: “If necessary, alternative accommodation can be arranged for Ukrainians who wish to leave.” 

The notice issued last week gave no timeframe in which the 10 were to move out. However, it said that they would be asked to leave permanently and it concluded that those affected would need to find alternative accommodation at their own expense.

Residents' letter

In recent weeks, a letter from the residents of the centre, located in the south of the country, was sent to the Minister for Integration, Roderic O’Gorman, Minister for State, Joe O’Brien, and agencies working with Ukrainians who have fled to Ireland because of the war in their homeland.

The letter outlined: “Vomiting, Diarrhea (sic) are now commonplace and on more than 3 occasions no guest ate because it was simply uneatable, one guest even had to leave the dining room to get sick after putting rotten spoiled food into his mouth.” 

Health and safety concerns have also been highlighted, with the letter saying there are a number of leaks in the centre.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth said incidences of Beneficiaries of Temporary Protection being asked to leave short-term emergency accommodation due to anti-social behaviour are “rare”.

She acknowledged that the department is aware of the situation but does not comment on individual cases.

Edel McGinley, Director of the Migrant Rights Centre Ireland, addresses an Oireachtas committee on Tuesday (PA)

Calls for refugee response director has ‘fallen on deaf ears’, committee told

