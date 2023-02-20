The Cork bishop murdered in Los Angeles was “a joyful man, a cheery man, a man with a great Irish brogue and a joke always on his lips ready to go”, according to a priest of his local parish.

Bishop David O’Connell from Brooklodge in Glanmire was shot in his home in Hacienda Heights, Los Angeles County, at around 1pm local time (9pm GMT) on Saturday.

The 69-year-old well-known auxiliary bishop was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made and Los Angeles Sheriff's Department had not identified a suspect on Sunday night. However, they say they are treating the death as a murder and the street around Bishop O’Connell’s home remained sealed off yesterday as investigators searched the area.

At the scheduled 10am Mass in the nearby St John Vianney parish church on Sunday morning, Fr Joe Choi spoke of the sadness of the local community at the shooting.

He described the bishop as joyful and cheery, and said that people would miss him greatly.

We will miss hearing his jokes and hearing his Irish brogue and having his presence in our community.”

Fr Choi said that prior to being consecrated a bishop in 2015, Bishop O’Connell’s priestly mission “was serving as a priest in South Central LA in one of the poorest parishes and schools in our archdiocese”.

In a tweet on Sunday, the US Bishops Conference said: “Bishop O’Connell was an active member of our Conference and a champion for the poor and marginalized as the former Subcommittee Chairman of @PovertyUSA_CCHD. May he rest in peace.”

Prayers in Glounthaune

Prayers were said at Masses in Glounthaune on Sunday morning for him and his family. He is survived by his brother Kieran and other relatives and is pre-deceased by two brothers and one sister, as well as his parents David and Joan.

Bishop O’Connell travelled home regularly to Cork. One friend said locals are heartbroken at his death.

In a statement, Most Reverend José H Gomez, Archbishop of Los Angeles, said Bishop O’Connell had served in Los Angeles as a priest and a bishop for 45 years.

“Bishop Dave was a man of deep prayer who had a great love for Our Blessed Mother," he said.

He was a peacemaker with a heart for the poor and the immigrant, and he had a passion for building a community where the sanctity and dignity of every human life was honoured and protected.”

Bishop Fintan Gavin of Cork and Ross Diocese said the shooting had “sent shockwaves” across his native diocese.

He offered sympathies on behalf of the people, priests, and religious of the Diocese of Cork and Ross, and himself, to the O’Connell family in Cork, to Archbishop Gomez, and the people, priests, and religious of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.

Bishop Gavin said: “Since his ordination in 1979 Bishop David has served as a priest in Los Angeles but has always maintained his connection with family and friends here in Cork where has been a regular visitor. We pray that the Lord will console Bishop David’s many friends in Cork and throughout Ireland.”

He said that prayers will be offered for Bishop David at Masses across the diocese in the days ahead.

He added: “Bishop David worked tirelessly for peace and harmony in communities; may he now rest in the peace of the Lord.”