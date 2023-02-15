Michael Jordan donates $10m to Make-A-Wish for 60th birthday

Michael Jordan. Picture: Thibault Camus/AP

Wed, 15 Feb, 2023 - 14:59
Associated Press Reporter

Six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan is celebrating his 60th birthday on Friday by making a $10m (€9.4m) donation to Make-A-Wish.

It is the largest donation ever received from an individual in the organisation’s 43-year history.

Jordan’s hope is that his decision to celebrate his birthday by donating to Make-A-Wish will inspire others to help fulfil the wishes of the children still waiting for their wishes to come true.

“For the past 34 years, it’s been an honour to partner with Make-A-Wish and help bring a smile and happiness to so many kids,” the former basketball star said in a news release.

“Witnessing their strength and resilience during such a tough time in their lives has truly been an inspiration.”

Jordan, now the owner of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, first supported Make-A-Wish in 1989.

He has granted hundreds of wishes to children all over the world and remains one of the most requested celebrity wish-granters.

Jordan was named Make-A-Wish chief wish ambassador in 2008 for what the organisation called the “life-changing impacts he has had on wish kids and their families”.

“I can’t think of a better birthday gift than seeing others join me in supporting Make-A-Wish so that every child can experience the magic of having their wish come true,” he said.

