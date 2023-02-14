Man shot in legs and elbows in Belfast

A man has been shot in both legs and elbows in Belfast.

Police have condemned the incident as a “stark violation” of the human rights of the victim.

Officers remain at the scene of the shooting in the Divismore Park area in the west of the city.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly before 8:10pm this evening, it was reported that a man had been shot in both legs and elbows.

“He has been taken to hospital to receive medical treatment for his injuries..

“Road closures are currently in place at Divismore Way and Glenalina Road as the investigation is under way.

“Our investigation is at an early stage and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and may have any information which could assist us, to get in touch.

“The injuries inflicted on the victim are a stark violation of his basic human rights.

“There is no justification for this type of violence.

“Attacks like these not only place the victim at risk, but also the local community.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1883 of 14/02/23.”

Police are currently at the scene of a shooting incident in west Belfast. pic.twitter.com/27zEbCrktr — Police West Belfast (@PSNIBelfastW) February 14, 2023

People Before Profit councillor Matt Collins condemned the “paramilitary style shooting”.

He said: “Those responsible are heaping further misery on working class communities, which are racked with poverty and social deprivation.

“The perpetrators of such attacks seek to control people through fear and intimidation.

“They have nothing to offer west Belfast or anywhere else. They should get off our communities’ backs.”