Police investigating reported sexual assault of teenage girl in Belfast
Police are appealing to people who were in the Old Mill area of Belfast to come forward (PA)
Sat, 11 Feb, 2023 - 14:24
Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Police in the North are investigating a reported sexual assault of a teenage girl in north Belfast.

A boy, also aged in his teens, has been arrested and is assisting police with their inquiries.

Police are appealing to people who were in the Old Mill area at around 5pm on Friday to come forward.

We are particularly keen to talk to a member of the public who was reported to have been walking their dog in the area at the time

“It was reported that at around 5pm a teenage girl was sexually assaulted,” Detective Inspector Gilmore said.

“A teenage boy has been arrested and is currently in custody assisting police with their inquiries.

“We would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the reported assault to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2213 of 10/02/23.

“We are particularly keen to talk to a member of the public who was reported to have been walking their dog in the area at the time.

“They are not a suspect but we believe they may have information that could help with our inquiries.”

People can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form on the PSNI website, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.

