Man due in court in connection with drone activity at Dublin Airport

A man is due in court this morning charged in connection with drone activity around Dublin Airport last month.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice (Court 4) at 10:30am this morning.

There were several days of disruption to flights at Ireland’s main airport within the last week.

A Garda spokesperson said the man was arrested in connection with drone activity at the airport on January 24.

They said he was arrested under the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.

He was being questioned at Dublin Airport Garda Station on Thursday evening.

A spokesperson for daa, the operator of Dublin Airport, said flights were suspended on Monday evening for safety reasons after a drone was spotted on the airfield.

Ryanair condemned the situation as unacceptable and urged the Irish Government to act justly in order to rectify the situation.

A spokesperson for the airline called for Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan to take immediate action to prevent further disruption.

“It is unacceptable that thousands of passengers have now faced a third day of disruptions due to apparent drone activity at Dublin Airport,” they said.

“With disruptions to flights to/from Dublin Airport on Friday, Saturday and now again today, Minister Ryan has stayed silent and failed to confirm what actions are being implemented to prevent further disruption to passengers.

“We are yet again calling on Minister Ryan to confirm what action is being taken to protect the country’s main airport from repeated disruptions from illegal drone activity.” The daa spokesperson said the six flights diverted on Monday were expected to return to Dublin Airport in the evening.

“The reckless and irresponsible behaviour of those causing ongoing drone disruptions at Dublin Airport is unacceptable,” he said.

“Those found responsible will face prosecution. While safety and security remain our top priorities such disruptions cause huge inconvenience to our passengers.

“Dublin Airport’s drone detection system, along with input from airline pilots, ground crew and air traffic control, provides a rigorous and robust monitoring system which allows for a safe and timely response to these incidents to allow us focus on our top priorities: safety and security.”

It is illegal to fly drones within 5km of the airport.

Investigations are ongoing.