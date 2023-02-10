Taoiseach says migration comments not a signal of tougher attitude

Taoiseach says migration comments not a signal of tougher attitude

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar ruled out placing a time limit on supports for Ukrainians for now, despite reports that the Government would consider tapering off financial payments. Picture: PA

Fri, 10 Feb, 2023 - 02:00
Ciara Phelan, Political Correspondent, in Brussels

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked Ireland for more non-lethal equipment to fight Russian forces.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar met Mr Zelenskyy in Brussels at yesterday's EU summit and assured him that the Irish people are 100% behind Ukraine.

Mr Varadkar also ruled out placing a time limit on supports for Ukrainians for now, despite reports that the Government would consider tapering off financial payments.

The Taoiseach said he would like not his comments regarding migration — in which he said Ireland has to take a “fair, firm, and hard” approach — to be seen as a toughening of attitude.

However, he said if people arrive into Ireland with a story “that doesn’t stack up” then the State needs to be clear that their application will be refused and they will be sent back to their country of origin.

“And a lot of what we're discussing here in Brussels is about that. It's about the external response to migration," he said.

“So how can we strengthen the European Union's borders, particularly to the south and east, to reduce the number of people coming into Europe irregularly?”

He said when deportation orders are issued, they are not followed through unless the country of origin accepts that individual back.

“A lot of what we'll talk about today is how we can better engage with countries of origin so that they do take back their citizens if those citizens are refused international protection,” he said.

Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speak ahead of a round-table meeting as part of yesterday's EU summit in Brussels. Picture: Ludovic Marin/AFP
Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speak ahead of a round-table meeting as part of yesterday's EU summit in Brussels. Picture: Ludovic Marin/AFP

Mr Varadkar met Mr Zelenskyy along with leaders from Malta, Luxembourg, Portugal, and Belgium.

He said Mr Zelenskyy had a list of requests Ireland could provide to help Ukraine fight off Russian forces, including rations, oil, engineering equipment, medical kits, and body armour.

The Taoiseach said he believed that negotiations on EU accession for Ukraine could begin by the end of the year.

Speaking at a press conference, Mr Zelenskyy indicated that several EU member states are ready to provide fighter jets to his country to help the fight against Russia's invasion of his country.

He said for his country to survive, he needed to return from the EU summit with assurances of additional military and financial funds.

He said he wants EU leaders to move from sending signals to concrete agreements and not to be afraid of Russia hearing “your powerful voice and concrete support".

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and European Council President Charles Michel shake hands following a press conference in Brussels yesterday. Picture: Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and European Council President Charles Michel shake hands following a press conference in Brussels yesterday. Picture: Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP

Speaking alongside European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, he said Ukraine is now at the most important stage of the war.

Ms von der Leyen said that the EU is supporting Ukraine to win this war and that Russia must pay for the destruction caused and “for the blood spilled".

Read More

Leo Varadkar rules out putting time-limit on supports for Ukrainians

More in this section

Tributes to 'quiet, respectful' Irishman killed in Australia Tributes to 'quiet, respectful' Irishman killed in Australia
Volkswagen And Microsoft CEOs Hold "Fireside Chat" Microsoft to cut jobs in Ireland as part of global move
TikTok Warehouses Growing number of Irish TikTok videos show migrants being harassed and attacked
#UkrainePerson: Volodymyr ZelenskyyPerson: Leo VaradkarOrganisation: EU
<p>Happy Valley Chinese takeaway in Duleek, Co Meath, was ordered to close after inspectors encountered a rat there. The business has since reopened. Stock picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA</p>

FSAI inspectors spotted live rat during visit to takeaway

READ NOW

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.258 s