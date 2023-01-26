Pungent mould found in bedrooms at Kerry residential centre, Hiqa reports

Foul-smelling mould was found in bedrooms, a bathroom and the linen press in a County Kerry residential centre.

It was discovered during an unannounced Hiqa inspection at Kilcummin Residential Services. In the report, the inspector said that the smell from the mould was so pungent that they could not remain in the room for any period of time.

It was found in residents' bedrooms and the linen press where their bedlinen was stored. When a request was made to store the bedlinen elsewhere, the inspector was told "there was dampness in all areas which limited options for storage".

One resident pointed out the mould on the ceiling of their bedroom and told the inspector that it was dirty and they didn't like it. Despite the issue being raised in May and August of 2022 there was no evidence any action had been taken to address the matter at the time of the inspection in October.

Due to the dampness and mould present, the areas could not be properly cleaned and so there was a potential risk of airborne infections.

It was also found that staff at the Kerry Parents and Friends Association-run centre had not been supported and facilitated to access appropriate training.

Separately, a centre operated by the COPE Foundation was issued urgent actions due to fire safety, insufficient cleaning and residents' personal plans. Staff at the Cork city centre highlighted the risk posed by ongoing staff vacancies. At the time of inspection, there were three full-time posts vacant.

While regular agency staff were providing support, there was still a need for consistent staff to support the needs of the residents. A recruitment drive had filled two full-time vacancies in the months leading up to the inspection, three posts still needed to be filled.

The Hiqa report showed the last review of the centre's contingency planning in respect of Covid-19 took place nine months previously. Despite one resident and four staff members contracting Covid-19 in March 2022, no post-outbreak review had been completed following the recovery of all confirmed cases.

A night-time checklist showed that no vacuuming of floor surfaces had been done between October 3 and 13. The reason given in documents was that the resident was sleeping but it was not noted whether it had been completed at a different, more suitable time.

Centres for disabled

Hiqa today published reports on 24 designated centres for people with disabilities and found a generally good level of compliance with regulations and standards in 14 centres.

The reports highlighted a number of positive practices such as a centre in Galway, operated by Ability West, where residents were found to be involved in the day-to-day running of the centre.

They were supported to make decisions about their home and their daily plans. One resident was designated the centre's Advocacy Champion and that person attended a range of meetings where they were able to express the views of their peers.

Elsewhere, during an inspection at a centre in Co. Meath, residents were keen to tell the inspector about the activities they had recently been involved in for Halloween which included making pumpkins.

One resident at the Dundas Unlimited Company-run centre took pride in their home and showed the inspector the bedrooms and a bathroom that had been adapted to better meet a resident's needs.

The residents spoke about the activities they did which they really enjoyed, including a local social farming programme.