Gardaí seize pepper spray and gas-powered handgun from Watergrasshill driver 

Tue, 24 Jan, 2023 - 15:36
David Kent

Gardaí in Watergrasshill seized a gas-powered handgun and pepper spray from a car in Watergrasshill in North Cork during a routine stop.

Officers attached to Fermoy's roads policing and burglary units were carrying out a checkpoint in the village when they stopped a driver.

The motorist failed a roadside drugs test for cannabis, leading to his arrest.

Subsequently, the officers searched the vehicle, where they discovered further cannabis and multiple "offensive weapons".

Among them were a small canister of OC Spray — more commonly known as pepper spray — and a gas-powered handgun with rubber pellet ammunition.

The ammunition itself emits OC Spray when fired. 

A Garda spokesperson noted the items were sent for forensic ballistic analysis.

They explained: "The male driver was later charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant and failing to provide a blood sample at the station. He has been released in bail to appear at Cork City court, and a file will be prepared in relation to the possession of controlled drugs and offensive weapons."

