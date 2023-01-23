Staff and patients will play crucial role in internal Mercy Hospital death probe

Staff and patients of the general ward in which Matthew Healy was killed will play a crucial role in an internal probe by the Mercy University Hospital into how he was fatally attacked in the early hours of yesterday.

The focus of the investigation will be on how and why the elderly man was assaulted by a fellow patient who is believed to have been in the same ward as him.

The probe is also expected to examine if the suspect should have been an inpatient in that ward or in a different area of the hospital. A walking frame was believed to have been used as a weapon during the incident.

Efforts by staff to bring the attack under control failed, and Mr Healy was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

A man was arrested nearby and was in custody last night.

A spokesman for the hospital said that counselling is being provided to the patients who witnessed the attack on the 89-year-old Berrings man.

The patients raised the alarm with medical staff at around 5.30am yesterday morning. Counselling is also being made available to hospital staff, one of whom required medical attention for an injury sustained when trying to intervene.

The scene of the attack, in a ward in the main block of the hospital, remained sealed off last night, as a veil of shock hung over the MUH while gardaí continued an on-site technical and forensic examination.

Sources said that the incident occurred on a general ward.

The hospital issued a statement confirming the incident yesterday morning, following up with a further statement yesterday afternoon. That statement said the hospital was “saddened and shocked at the tragic and unexpected death of an elderly patient in an incident in the hospital today".

The hospital has also expressed its "deepest condolences" to the family, relatives, and friends of Mr Healy.

The Mercy Hospital, Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

The hospital, which is located in Cork City centre, was founded in 1857 and has capacity for approximately 220 patients.

A spokesman for the hospital said last night that the six-person ward where the killing took place was fully occupied at the time of the incident, and a full complement of staff was on duty.

It is understood Mr Healy and the man in custody were not known to each other.

A Garda spokesman said last night: “A Garda family liaison officer continues to liaise with the family of the deceased. The scene remains preserved for forensic and technical examination by the Cork City Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit.”

Stephen McMahon, chief executive of the Irish Patients Association, offered his condolences to the family of Mr Healy.

“Our thoughts and prayers are for all those who also have been deeply affected by this shocking event — the patients and staff in the hospital, a place that exists to care for the unwell in their time of need,” he said.

Sinn Féin health spokesman David Cullinane said: “I was shocked to hear about this tragic killing. My heart goes out to his family in this very difficult time.”

A spokesperson for the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation said they were not commenting on the incident, but the organisation had been in contact with the hospital and will provide support to any members affected by the situation.