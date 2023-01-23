Elderly man killed at Mercy Hospital was a 'very gentle, private man'

Two investigations are under way today into how an elderly man was killed in a hospital ward in Cork City on Sunday morning.

Matthew Healy, 89, from Berrings, Co Cork, died in the incident in a six-bed ward in the Mercy University Hospital at around 5.30am yesterday morning. It is understood he suffered head injuries after being assaulted with a walking frame.

Mr Healy, who was a retired farmer, was only recently widowed. His wife Delia passed away on January 2.

The couple are survived by two sons and one daughter. Their second daughter died in an accident several years ago.

Gardaí were continuing to question a 32-year-old man from Churchfield on the northside of Cork City last night about the horror attack, while a separate investigation was under way at the hospital.

A Garda member entering the Mercy Hospital, Cork, where an elderly man was attacked on a ward and subsequently died. Picture: Dan Linehan

It is understood the man in custody was admitted to the hospital in recent days.

He was arrested at the hospital yesterday morning with the assistance of the Garda Armed Response Unit. He was taken to the nearby Bridewell Garda Station where he was being questioned under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

An autopsy was carried out on Mr Healy at Cork City Morgue yesterday by assistant State pathologist Dr Margot Bolster. The results of the autopsy were not revealed, for operational reasons.

The patients who were on the ward during the attack yesterday morning have been relocated to another part of the hospital. They and staff have been assessed by occupational health staff, and counselling is being provided to those affected by the traumatic incident.

Gardaí have interviewed staff and patients who witnessed the killing as part of their investigation.

The scene of the attack remained sealed off last night as gardaí carried out an examination of the ward.

Mr Healy was described as a gentleman by Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Looney, who knew him for many years.

Mr Looney said that the farmer was well respected in his community.

He added: “The community is devastated because of all places, the hospital is one of the last places you would expect this to happen.

It is a huge, huge blow to the community and he only buried his wife three weeks ago.”

Local priest Fr Patrick McCarthy said he was a very gentle person, and a very private man. He said the community will rally around the family to help them through the tragedy.

He added: “We cannot take their pain away, but we will be there to support them every step of the way.”

Meanwhile, long-time advocate for the elderly in Cork, Paddy O'Brien, has also offered his condolences to the family of the deceased following the shocking incident at MUH.

He said: “I just heard what happened on the news. I sympathise with the family of the man in this tragedy.

For a man to go into hospital, only to lose his life ... I don't know what to say.

"The Mercy is a fine hospital. I spent a period there myself in 2020. The care I got there was excellent. This is an awful, desperate tragedy. That poor man went in hospital with some illness, and nobody could expect a tragedy like this to happen.

"My thoughts are also with the family of the other man involved. He also has a family. My thoughts are also with the staff at the hospital, as they are in shock."

A family liaison officer had been appointed to assist relatives of the deceased.

Gardaí say they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the death.