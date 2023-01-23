Patient representatives pay policy up for consultation

The Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, has launched a public consultation on a draft national policy for paying patient representatives.

The payment will relate specifically to those advocates to be known as “Patient Voice Partners” who sit on committees and working groups in the health and social care sector.

It is more than three years since the Government first promised those who give up their own time to sit on health steering groups would be remunerated for the work they do.

The delay was criticised before Christmas by Dr Gabriel Scally.

In a statement, the Department of Health said that it had developed the "draft national patient voice partner policy" in order to "acknowledge the central role that patients have to play in the development of health policy and the reform of health services".

Mr Donnelly said that the Government is "committed to recognising the value of patient representation in all aspects of health service development, reform, and implementation. Where people are working in partnership with health services at an appropriate level, we will recognise their contribution through remuneration”.

Sláintecare

The move is seen as important under the Sláintecare implementation strategy and the commitment to involving patients and service users in the design and delivery of the full range of actions called for in that plan. The feedback from this public consultation will help shape what the department calls "critical aspects of the draft national patient voice partner policy and support this important work".

Mr Donnelly said: “Actively involving the public from the outset represents a cultural shift to one of mutual benefit for the public, patients and healthcare providers. Patients themselves are experts in their own experience and a person-centred approach in the context of healthcare delivery values patient representatives as active participants in the health service."

Submissions and information from the public consultation will be analysed by the National Patient Safety Office in the Department of Health which will compile and publish a consultation report later this year.