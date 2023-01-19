Eamon Ryan calls for nationwide deer cull

Eamon Ryan calls for nationwide deer cull

Deer pictured grazing grass in the Phoenix Park Dublin. Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Thu, 19 Jan, 2023 - 09:02
Elaine Loughlin Deputy Political Editor

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has called for a cull of deer across the country.

Mr Ryan has said both deer and goats are doing significant damage across the country and restoring biodiversity must be a priority.

“There's a major problem we have with both deer, particularly deer and goats grazing so that no young trees can grow.

"We do need to manage that deer population. It's a serious issue."

His comments came amid calls for a deer cull in Phoenix Park.

Separately, Mr Ryan said he has spoken to with Coillte on a proposed afforestation agreement between Coillte and the UK-based private investment fund Gresham House.

He said State aid rules need to be reviewed and he will be seeking changes from the EU on this to allow the State to invest in new forestry.

“But not only that, we need to change the type of forestry at the same time. It's not just that we keep going with the clear-felled monoculture model, we also need to invest in more biodiverse forests, "Mr Ryan told RTÉ radio.

Read More

Stalker showed up at Holly Cairns' West Cork home

More in this section

Stormont Latest Stormont powersharing deadline set to fall
Death announced of former chief justice John Murray, 79 Death announced of former chief justice John Murray, 79
Shane Whitla murder Man arrested by detectives investigating Shane Whitla murder
Eamon Ryan calls for nationwide deer cull

Met Éireann warns of 'hazardous travelling conditions' as ice warning still in place

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.238 s