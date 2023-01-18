Obscene graffiti sprayed in North Cork as bridge's barriers removed illegally 

Gardaí are being urged to investigate who is removing height restriction barriers designed to protect the oldest and narrowest road bridge still in use in Europe and spraying obscene graffiti on signposts in the area.

Fears have been raised that further damage could be caused to the bridge in North Cork if the barriers continue to be taken down. It is understood people who want to drive heavy vehicles across the bridge are responsible for their removal.

The county council erected height restriction barriers, weight restriction limits and traffic lights at the historic bridge in Glanworth a number of years ago in an effort to preserve it, following repeated damage cause by HGVs and tractors/trailers to the structure.

On numerous occasions, heavy vehicles had damaged the walls on the side of the mid-15th-century bridge, which was built by the ‘Norman’ Roche family across the river Funshion.

The family had previously built a large castle overlooking it and helped pay for the building of a nearby Dominican Abbey.

In one incident, a large truck crashed over the wall and plunged onto the riverbank, the driver miraculously escaping serious injury.

Glanworth Bridge and Castle pictured in the mid-1970s. Picture: Edward Garner

A meeting of the Fermoy Municipal District Council has heard concerns that the bridge height barriers have been repeatedly removed in recent weeks. They were put in place to protect the 150m long 12-arch structure, which was constructed around 1446.

A senior council official told the meeting they were aware of “illegal interfering” with the overhead barriers.

Brendan O’Gorman, the council’s senior executive engineer for the area, told Fianna Fáil councillor William O’Leary they were aware of the problem when he sought more protection for the historic bridge.

Mr O’Leary said he wanted more advance warning on the approach road to the bridge from the eastern (Kilworth side) to prevent HGVs having to turn back on what is a narrow road.

Mr O’Gorman said he believed warning signage in the area was adequate. However, he said the council would carry out works there to ensure the road is narrowed at that point and HGVs do not overshoot and damage the bridge.

Independent councillor Frank Roche said he was "personally aware" that the barriers had been taken down at least twice in recent weeks, as he was called to the scene and saw them removed.

Mr Roche told council officials it was time to get the gardaí to investigate as there was a real danger the bridge could be irreparably damaged, which would be a massive blow as it was such a unique historical structure.

“It’s a pure disgrace that the barriers are being taken down time and again,” he said.

The council has also confirmed it will shortly carry out repairs to another historic bridge in the nearby village of Castletownroche, which leads to the ruined 13th century Augustinian Priory of St Mary, commonly referred to as Bridgetown Abbey. It was also damaged after being stuck by a vehicle.

Meanwhile, Mr Roche said he also wanted gardaí to investigate a spate of “pornographic graffiti” which has blighted both the Glanworth and Castletownroche areas in recent weeks, along with the neighbouring village of Ballindangan.

He said road signs in these areas had been daubed with sexual graffiti, much of it featuring phallic depictions, and "it was time for gardaí to catch the culprit".