Protest planned to highlight 'madness' of overcrowding at Limerick A&E department

A protest against hospital overcrowding is planned for this month to “bring Limerick to a standstill” following the worst day on record for patients on trolleys.

Patients around the country faced extremely long delays, with more than 931 people waiting for a hospital bed on January 1, 2023.

This follows months of warnings by nurses and doctors and despite the HSE’s €169m Winter Plan.

The numbers include 26 children admitted to hospital but unable to get a bed.

Some 97 people at University Hospital Limerick were waiting for beds, making it the worst affected hospital nationally, along with 74 at Cork University Hospital and 40 at University Hospital Kerry.

Waterford University Hospital once again had no patients on trolleys, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation found.

Limerick man Mike Daly lost his father at the hospital 13 years ago, with a second inquest into this death set to open in March.

He was distressed to read recently of the death of a young girl, which is now under investigation at UHL.

“There is no one standing up for the people of Limerick,” Mr Daly said.

“When are we going to say enough is enough here? We are all reading that a young girl is after dying, apparently because of the waiting time.”

Mike Daly, who lost his father at UHL 13 years ago, attended the recent candlelit vigil at the hospital. 'There is no one standing up for the people of Limerick,' he said. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

A Facebook page promoting the protest has more 1,000 followers already.

“We’d love if Limerick came to a standstill, the whole purpose of the protest is to bring Limerick to a standstill,” he said.

“Apologies to motorists, but this is very important.”

Consultant physician and geriatrician at UHL Declan Lyons said pressures date back to 2009 when smaller emergency departments at Ennis, Nenagh, and St John’s hospitals in Limerick were closed.

Prof Lyons told RTÉ of an elderly Clare man brought by ambulance to UHL, passing Ennis hospital en route, only to spend three days on a trolley before being moved to Ennis anyway.

This issue has been repeatedly raised by the Midwest Hospital Campaign, including Marie McMahon, whose husband Tommy was found unresponsive on a trolley at the hospital in 2018.

Regarding Prof Lyon’s comments, a campaign spokesperson said: “Madness — and a perfect illustration of all that is wrong with the management of our health services in the Mid West region.

“The lack of options with health provision in the region was illustrated over the past 10 days, with no alternatives available for medical support right across the region. Will our politicians who largely ignored this building health crisis over the Christmas period now speak out on our behalf?”

They held a moving candlelit vigil outside UHL on Saturday in memory of those lost.

Fianna Fáil TD Willie O’Dea, who was a minister when Ennis and Nenagh’s emergency departments were closed, called for the HSE’s winter plan to be re-assessed.

“I think the winter plan underestimated how bad it was going to be,” he said. “Extra beds can be got, and the use of private hospitals, but where are the staff going to come from?

“I’d support a march, I’d support anything that brings this to attention.”