Property prices continue to rise but at a slower rate as supply begins to strengthen 

House prices rose by 6% across Ireland in 2022 but the supply has started to strengthen again, a new report has shown.

The latest Daft.ie house price report, published today, Wednesday, highlighted the average prices for buying in every county in Ireland. Some 64,000 homes were put up for sale during 2022, a level of supply similar to 2018.

The number of homes available nationally to buy on December 1 stood at just over 15,200.

There was better news on the supply front in Munster, as there were almost 4,100 properties on the market in Munster on December 1, up 19% from slightly above 3,400 on the same date a year ago.

According to the report’s author, Ronan Lyons, this is a sign that the flow of properties onto the market has almost fully recovered from the pandemic.

Ronan Lyons of Daft.ie cautioned that: 'The sales market in Ireland was not, over the course of the last 12 months, one where supply was adequate to meet demand.'

Mr Lyons suggested that 2023 could see the closest thing to balance that Ireland has seen in its sales market for quite some time, but noted that although supply has increased, the availability of homes nationwide is still tight.

At the time of writing, there were 17,357 properties listed for sale in Ireland, including some 1,988 properties in Cork, 752 in Limerick, and 400 in Waterford.

The average listed price nationwide in the last quarter of 2022 for a property was €309,941, up 6.1% on this time last year. That is a lower increase than the 8.1% price rise in 2021 and 7.7% increase in 2020.

Dublin is the most expensive area to buy a house, with a property in South County Dublin setting buyers back €646,976 on average.

Buying in Dublin City will cost you about €465,401 south of the Liffey, and €390,723 on the northside.

In Munster, prices jumped on average by 6%. The largest annual rise was in Kerry, with the average listed price now €254,169, a 9.8% increase on 2021.

Prices in Co Waterford rose by 7.7% to €294,547, with a similar situation in Waterford city, which saw a year-on-year rise of 6.4% to €225,465.

County Cork as a whole jumped by 5.5% year-on-year to €271,953, with an average list price of €324,840 for a property in Cork City.

That is a rise of just 3.3% — the lowest year-on-year increase nationwide alongside Monaghan.

The average asking price for a one-bedroomed apartment in Cork City is €156,000, with a two-bedroomed house garnering a €193,000 asking price on average.

The lowest prices on average in Munster came in Tipperary (€224,984, up 6.9% year-on-year), while Limerick (€230,181, up 6.4%) and Clare (€234,126, up 5.7%) also rose.

The cheapest counties to buy in in 2022 were Leitrim (€173,215), Longford (€184,985), Sligo (€190,011), and Roscommon (€193,253).

Mr Lyons concluded: “As supply recovers and demand appears to be more uncertain, 2023 may bring the closest to a sales market in balance that Ireland has seen for some time.”