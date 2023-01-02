'Sweet' Bruna 'had a dream' to live abroad

Bruna Fonseca's family in Brazil are today mourning their slain daughter as they recall her "sweet way of being".

The Brazilian woman's cousin Denis Palhares said Ms Fonseca’s family and friends in her native Brazil were distraught at hearing about her death.

“She was the favourite cousin of all cousins,” he said, speaking from his home in Formiga, where she was born and raised.

“She was also the niece most loved by uncles and aunts and she was the daughter who was her mother's best friend.

“Bruna had a way about her and she was adored for it.

“She was always very helpful to others and she has always been admired for her humility and her sweet way of being.”

The 28-year-old former librarian had always had “a dream to live in another country”, he said. She had lived in Ireland since September last year.

At the time of her death, Ms Fonseca had worked as a cleaner at the Mercy University Hospital, Cork City.

Bidvest Noonan’s Contract Cleaners said even though she had only worked for the company a short amount of time, she was considered a “hard and diligent worker and an esteemed colleague”.

Gardaí were called to an address in Cork City where she was found at around 6.30am on New Year's Day.

A man who is understood to be known to Ms Fonseca met gardaí outside the address and subsequently led them inside.

Ms Fonseca was found in an unresponsive state in the flat, which is over the Picasso Hair Studio on 5 Liberty Street, near the old Washington Street Court House in the city centre.

CPR was carried out on Ms Fonseca but efforts to resuscitate her were to no avail and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination was later carried out by State pathologist Dr Margot Bolster. Reports indicate Ms Fonseca's body showed signs of strangulation.

Investigating gardaí continue to detain a man aged in his 20s who was arrested under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at Bridewell Garda Station, Cork.

The investigation is being led by a senior investigating officer and a Garda family liaison officer has been appointed to liaise with Ms Fonseca's family.

Divisional scenes of crime officers are continuing to examine the crime scene, which remains sealed off.