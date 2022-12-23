More than 150 motorists caught speeding in first two hours of National Slow Down Day

A motorist has been caught driving 55km/h above the speed limit in Dublin as more than 150 drivers were caught speeding during Friday's National Slow Down Day.
National Slow Down Day is an initiative by gardaí to get people to slow down and will be in place throughout Friday to try and prevent collisions on the road.
To date, 156 people have lost their lives on Irish roads this year — 28 more than on this day last year. There has been some 1,172 serious collisions resulting in injury, often life-altering.
Excessive and inappropriate speed is a major contributory factor in fatal and serious road traffic collisions. Therefore the higher the speed, the greater the likelihood of a collision causing serious injury or fatality.
Operation Slow Down will see a number of garda units conducting high visibility speed enforcement activity in 1,373 speed enforcement zones.
It began at 7am on Friday and runs to 7pm.
In the first two hours, 19,246 vehicles were tracked and 153 motorist were detected travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.
These included:
- 88km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Coolock Lane Dublin17 Dublin
- 135km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N4 Ballydowd Lucan Dublin
- 76km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N6 Baile An Phoill Gaillimh in Galway
- 132km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N4 Greatdown The Downs Westmeath
- 75km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the Clones Road Monaghan Monaghan
- 94km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N25 Castleredmond Midleton Cork
- 117km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N71 Ballynagrumoolia Waterfall Cork
- 116km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N25 Kildermody Kilmeaden Waterford
- 110km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N24 Woodrooff Clonmel Tipperary
- 131km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M7 Cherryville Kildare Kildare
Gardaí continue to appeal to drivers to comply with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed-related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.