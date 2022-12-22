Cork schoolgirl is fourth child to die with Strep A infection

A young girl from Glanmire in Cork has become the fourth child to die this year from a rare form of the bacterial infection Strep A.

HSE chief clinical officer Colm Henry has said the deaths of four children in Ireland have now been linked to Streptococcus A. However, Dr Henry stressed that most children who contract the infection will have a mild illness that can be treated with antibiotics.

Saoirse O’Sullivan, a fourth-class pupil at Scoil Naomh Iosaf in Riverstown, Glanmire, passed away on Monday, with health chiefs yesterday confirming that she had contracted Strep A prior to her death.

Large crowds attended Saoirse’s funeral in Riverstown yesterday, with the community plunged into mourning by the child’s death.

The principal of Scoil Naomh Iosaf, Pádraig Ó Breacáin, wrote to parents to inform them of the sudden death on Monday. Mr Ó Breacáin wrote:

We are all truly devastated here in Scoil Naomh Iosaf. No words can convey the shock and devastation we feel right now.

He said the community sends its heartfelt condolences to Saoirse’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

Parents in the school community were informed yesterday that Saoirse’s death had been linked to Strep A.

In a letter to parents, Margaret O’Sullivan, consultant in public health medicine for Cork and Kerry, said: “This department learned with very great sadness of the child’s passing. We extend our sincere condolences.”

HSE chief clinical officer Colm Henry emphasised that most children with strep A will have a mild illness that can be treated with antibiotics. File picture: Colin Keegan/Collins

With a sharp increase in the prevalence of viruses circulating in communities at the moment, including Covid-19 and flu, Dr O’Sullivan moved to reassure parents about the risks from Strep A, also known as iGAS infection.

“The very sad news of a child death with iGAS infection will be extremely worrying for parents, but it’s important to know that most children who get ill from a group A Strep infection will have a mild illness which can be treated with antibiotics,” Dr O’Sullivan said.

Dr Henry also stressed that invasive cases of Strep A infections are rare. He said:

We have enough antibiotics for streptococcal illness, or for any other common bacterial illness.

The school in Glanmire closed for the Christmas period yesterday, and parents were sent a list of advice and guidance by email on how to respond to the symptoms of Strep A.

“A public health risk assessment is continuing to establish if further additional measures are required,” wrote Dr O’Sullivan.

Symptoms of Strep A normally include a sore throat, high temperature, chills, and muscle aches.

Strep A deaths have also been reported across Britain in recent months, with public health authorities there confirming the deaths of some 16 children by mid-December.

Meningitis death in Clare

Separately, a teenager has died of meningitis in Shannon, Co Clare, it has been confirmed.

The deceased, named locally as 16-year-old Aoife Johnston, was struck by the illness last weekend and died at University Hospital Limerick on Monday.

Public Health Mid-West confirmed that it is investigating a “single case of confirmed meningococcal disease in Clare”.

HSE public health specialist Kenneth Beatty. Dr Beatty urged parents to become familiar with the symptoms of meningitis. File picture

Kenneth Beatty, a specialist at Public Health Mid-West, sought to reassure parents, saying:

“In general, the risk to the wider community is considered relatively low, but we do want the general public to be aware of the signs and symptoms of this very serious disease.”

These include severe headaches, fever, vomiting, drowsiness, discomfort from bright light, neck stiffness, and rash.

Parents are advised to contact their GP if they have any concerns, but Dr Beatty said person-to-person spread is relatively unusual.

“The most common causes of meningitis in Ireland are viral and bacterial meningitis,” he said.

“Bacterial meningitis is less common than viral meningitis, but unfortunately it is usually more serious.”