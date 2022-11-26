Organisers outline details as thousands expected at Vicky Phelan memorial celebration

Preparations are being made to welcome thousands of people to a memorial celebration for CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan in her native Mooncoin in Co Kilkenny tomorrow.

In light of the expected crowds, gardaí are urging members of the public to carpool if at all possible.

The memorial for the mother of two (48), who passed away in Milford Care Centre in Castletroy in Limerick on November 14, will be held at the Church of the Assumption in Mooncoin at 1pm tomorrow.

However, as the church has a capacity of just 300, large numbers of attendees will be diverted to the nearby GAA complex where big screens will be live-screening the event.

In announcing the memorial, the Phelan and Kelly family said that "music will feature prominently, with some of her favourite musicians playing a few of her favourite tunes on the day".

Vicky Phelan’s parents, John and Gaby, pictured in March with Roisin Shanahan of Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) with the triptych portrait which will be on display in Mooncoin Community Centre on Sunday. Picture: Patrick Browne

The much-loved triptych portrait of Vicky, which was inspired by her extraordinary courage in thinking of the welfare of the women of Ireland in the midst of her own trauma, will also be on display in Mooncoin Community Centre tomorrow. Family members of the deceased will also gather at the centre after the celebration at the church.

Garda traffic plan Gardaí have put a traffic management plan in place in anticipation of huge crowds making their way to Mooncoin. Motorists can still travel through the village but there will be a no-parking policy on the Main Road and throughout the village itself. Illegally parked cars will be towed. Traffic approaching from Dublin/Waterford direction will be diverted at Dawn Meats, Grannagh toward parking areas within the factory grounds. A park and ride facility will be provided at this location. Traffic approaching from the Limerick/Clonmel direction will be diverted at the Tower Road junction from the Piltown Bypass towards the parking area at Piltown GAA Grounds. A park and ride facility will be provided at this location. Patrons who choose to park in Mooncoin village will be directed towards available parking in Martin Hawley's Field on Main Street, Mooncoin GAA Complex and Mooncoin Celtic Club Grounds at Suir Crescent. A park-and-ride facility will be in place from 11am to bring patrons from locations at Dawn Meats and Piltown GAA grounds to the Church of the Assumption and Mooncoin GAA complex. Buses will be on a circular route and collecting passengers every ten minutes. Disabled parking is available at the graveyard in Polerone Rd, which is adjacent to the church. Attendees are urged to car pool where possible, to co-operate with gardaí, to drive safely and to exercise patience.

Live stream of the event

A live stream will also be available for those unable to attend the memorial in person. The live stream can be viewed here

at 1pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, following the passing of Vicky, her family asked that donations be made to Milford Care Hospice in lieu of flowers. Her funeral last week was held in private, in accordance with her wishes.

Vicky lived in Annacotty in Limerick and had a large circle of family and friends. Her loved ones said in her death notice that she passed away in their presence after a long illness "borne with great dignity". In a statement they emphasised that her death would leave a void in their lives that "at this point seems impossible to fill".

Vicky is survived by her husband Jim, their children Amelia and Daragh, her parents John and Gaby Kelly, and her siblings Robbie, Lee, Jonnie and Lyndsey.

Her loved ones said that she was the heart and soul of their family unit.

We cherish the memories of a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister, whose ability to deal with the struggles of life has inspired not only ourselves but an entire nation.

"The outpouring of grief and good wishes from far and wide are truly appreciated."

The Late Late Show on RTÉ One paid her a special tribute following her death which included a special performance by the favourite band The Stunning.

Vicky was diagnosed with cervical cancer eight years ago but was given all clear after long and difficult treatment.

However, in 2018 she was informed that an audit carried out by CervicalCheck found that her 2011 smear test had been reported as a false negative.

Within weeks, a CT scan revealed the cancer had returned. The diagnosis was terminal. She went public with what had occurred. Her efforts sparked a debate on the treatment and care of cancer patients in Ireland.

Vicky sued and won a settlement of €2.5m without admission of liability from Clinical Pathology Laboratories, a company based in Texas which was subcontracted to assess her test.

Her refusal to sign a gagging order lifted the lid on the fact that inaccurate smear test results had been given to at least 208 women later diagnosed with cervical cancer. Most were not told about the revised results. At least 21 have died.

Vicky documented her journey through life in her award-winning bestselling book, Overcoming.

She made the decision to cease chemotherapy in November of last year in order to focus on making memories with her loved ones. She had previously travelled to the United States for treatment in a bid to prolong her life.