Man, 60s, killed in suspected hit and run in Tipperary

Mon, 21 Nov, 2022 - 09:25
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí have launched an investigation into a suspected fatal hit and run in Co Tipperary.

Shortly after 1am on Monday morning, Gardaí received reports of a man found on the side of the road.

Gardaí attended the scene on the R433 road near Clonmore village where they found a man, aged in his 60s.

The man was later pronounced dead at the scene, where his body remains. The road will remain closed this morning to allow for a technical examination of the area.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward with any information they may have about the fatal incident.

Any road users who were in the area between 1am and 1.20am on Monday morning and who may have camera footage, including dash cam, to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

