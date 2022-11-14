Elderly woman, 93, dragged along ground by bag snatchers, court told

Elderly woman, 93, dragged along ground by bag snatchers, court told

Damian Fitzgerald and Damian Long were both arrested and charged with carrying out the robbery on November 9. Picture: David Creedon/ Anzenberger

Mon, 14 Nov, 2022 - 19:47
Liam Heylin

A 93-year-old woman who collected her pension at her local post office in Cork was knocked to the ground and dragged along by two attackers who robbed her, it was alleged as two men were brought before Cork District Court.

Damian Fitzgerald, 34, of Inniscarra Road, Fairhill, Cork, and Damian Long, 32, who is formerly of Ardbhaile, Mayfield, Cork, and presently of no fixed address, were both arrested and charged with carrying out the robbery last Wednesday, November 9, at Charlemont Tce, Wellington Road, Cork.

Sergeant John Kelleher objected to bail being granted to them.

Detective Sergeant Kieran O’Sullivan said there was strong evidence in support of the charges and the gardaí feared the defendants might commit other serious offences if granted bail.

The detective alleged the 93-year-old woman was walking along Wellington Rd just after 4pm on November 9 after collecting her pension at St Luke’s Post Office when two men came up behind her and grabbed her handbag.

The woman was knocked to the ground by the two men and dragged along the ground as she tried to hang on to her handbag before her assailants managed to pull it from her grasp and make off with the bag which contained her pension as well as her mobile phone and her house keys, the detective testified. 

He said there was strong evidence against the accused, including CCTV footage.

Diarmuid Kelleher, a solicitor representing the two accused, indicated that they would show up for their trial if granted bail and sign on at their local garda stations if required, and would comply with any other conditions.

After hearing all of the evidence, Judge Olann Kelleher said he would not grant bail to the two accused and remanded them in custody to appear in court next Monday, by way of video link from prison, to allow time for the prosecution to obtain directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

