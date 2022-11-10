Second phase of Cork's Marina Park revamp set to start next year

Second phase of Cork's Marina Park revamp set to start next year

Phase 2 of Marina Park  will see the creation of an 'eco-park', providing amenities and protecting the natural heritage and biodiversity of the area.

Thu, 10 Nov, 2022 - 02:00
Sean Murray

Cork City Council is moving closer to the final steps in the regeneration of a key area of the Docklands, with phase 2 of the landmark Marina Park masterplan.

It is seeking to prepare a full business case for the second phase of the 32-hectare project which, when complete, will comprise more than 20% of the Docklands project by area.

Located to the east of Páirc Uí Chaoimh, this section of land will see the creation of an “eco-park”, providing amenities and protecting the natural heritage and biodiversity of the area.

The Cork Docklands project has been allocated over €350m under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund, and phase 2 of the Marina Park development would be the first project to be delivered under this funding.

It will incorporate the first phase, the Marina Promenade, the Passage Railway Greenway Improvement Scheme, Blackrock Village, and the wider Docklands.

“It will be the largest amenity development within the Cork Docklands and will be a key economic driver and catalyst to regenerate the area,” the masterplan says.

Nature zone

This part of the project will extend from the Atlantic Pond to Church Avenue, and include the “nature” zone of the park, accommodating picnic areas, boating facilities, adventure play areas and several architectural heritage sites, including the castle ruins of Barrington's Folly.

Architects commissioned by the council said: “Further, there are several structures of historic significance including the slipway, boat house, old quay wall, and boundary walls.

“These reflect the historical development and use of the area, they are all to be retained, conserved, and made accessible as part of the proposed masterplan for the park and be a key identity of the new park.” 

Pending the completion of the business case, it is hoped phase 2 of Marina Park will begin work before the middle of next year and be completed in the third quarter of 2024.

The council documents said: “The success of Cork Docklands is dependent on the strength of placemaking. Marina Park phases 1 and 2 are flagship elements of the Docklands placemaking strategy. This will make the area more attractive to live and thereby more attractive to invest in.” 

The Cork Docklands is Ireland’s largest regeneration project, with more than 146 hectares set to be developed over the next 20 years. The blueprint for the area envisages a population of 25,000, a workforce of about 30,000, and a student population of 3,700.

Read More

More street litter and potholed roads due to Cork council funding cuts 

More in this section

Garry Roberts of The Boomtown Rats performs live on stage on 6th November 2013 at the 02 Academy - Birmingham Boomtown Rats guitarist Garry Roberts dies aged 72
Explosion at Donegal service station Businesses affected by Creeslough blast to receive grants to repair damage
Revealed: Ireland's biggest emitters of greenhouse gases  Revealed: Ireland's biggest emitters of greenhouse gases 
Marina ParkPlace: CorkOrganisation: Cork City Council
<p>A report found that €500,000 set aside for projects by Birdwatch Ireland was not used in that manner. In one case the money was used to pay staff because it did not have enough funds in its bank account at the time. Picture: Annette McDonnell</p>

Birdwatch Ireland probe: €500k earmarked for specific projects wasn't used for them 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.244 s