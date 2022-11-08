It is realistic for our legacy to be a sustainable planet, Micheál Martin tells Cop27 

Taoiseach Micheal Martin talks to the media during the Cop27 summit at Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Picture date: Monday November 7, 2022.

Tue, 08 Nov, 2022 - 13:02
Pádraig Hoare

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said Ireland is seeing the effects of climate change in recent weeks as he addressed world leaders at the Cop27 summit in Egypt. 

Echoing his calls over previous days that the most vulnerable countries should be supported as a matter of priority from the larger economies, Mr Martin said “the burden of climate change globally is falling most heavily on those least responsible for our predicament”.  

“Our citizens will become increasingly cynical, weary and hopeless if words are not urgently matched by deeds; if commitments do not generate new realities. We can already see and feel the world around us changing.   

“Temperatures in Ireland have been so mild this autumn that trees are producing new growth before they have even dropped their leaves,” he said. 

The situation is urgent, but it is not hopeless, he added.  

“When I spoke at Cop26 last year I said I did not believe that it is too late; that the transition will be too costly; that it is inevitable that we will leave people behind. I believe it even more so now.   

“It is realistic for our legacy to be a sustainable planet; a world alive with an abundance of plant and animal life; with cleaner water and healthier air; with liveable cities and sustainable rural communities.   

“We will do everything in our power to bring it about. This generation of leaders cannot say that we didn’t know.   

“The science is clear. Every tonne of carbon warms the world. Every delay makes our task that bit bigger. Let us not waste a second more.” 

