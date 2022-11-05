Man who threatened staff at knifepoint charged in connection with pharmacy robberies

Man who threatened staff at knifepoint charged in connection with pharmacy robberies

He was taken to Coolock Garda Station where he was later charged over a number of thefts which took place between November 1 and November 4.

Sat, 05 Nov, 2022 - 11:09
Sally Gorman

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a number of robberies from pharmacies in North Dublin in the past week.

The man, in his 30s was intercepted by Gardaí shortly after a robbery yesterday at a pharmacy in Artane, during which staff were threatened at knifepoint.

He was taken to Coolock Garda Station where he was later charged over a number of thefts which took place between November 1 and November 4.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning, while Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

Two 13-year-olds missing from Monaghan may be travelling to Dublin

