Woman found dead in stomach of 7-metre python in Indonesia

Woman found dead in stomach of 7-metre python in Indonesia

File photo of a python. Picture: AP Photo/Syahruddin

Wed, 26 Oct, 2022 - 18:54
Rebecca Ratcliffe and Reno Surya

A woman was found dead in the stomach of a 7-metre python at a rubber plantation where she worked in Indonesia, according to local reports.

The woman, identified as Jahrah, 54, went to work on the plantation in Jambi province, on the island of Sumatra, on Sunday morning and her husband reported her missing when she did not return home that evening.

Searching for her on Sunday night, her husband discovered her sandals, headscarf, jacket and the tools she used at work, and called for others to help, police told local media. The following morning, a python was spotted nearby.

“When the security team and residents conducted a search around the rubber plantation, then we found a python 7 metres long. It is this snake that is suspected of preying on the victim. After we caught him, we found the victim’s body in the snake’s stomach,” the local police chief, AKP S Harefa, told the Detik news site.

Pythons, which kill through constriction, typically eat smaller animals, swallowing their food whole. Cases of humans being swallowed are rare.

In 2018, a woman was found to have been swallowed by a giant python on the island of Muna, off Sulawesi. She had gone missing in her garden, which was at the base of a rocky cliff where snakes were known to live in caves.

A year earlier, a farmer was killed and swallowed by a giant python in the village of Salubiro, on Sulawesi island.

Far greater numbers of people are affected by snake bites. Every year there are about 5.4m cases of snake bites, of which between 1.8m and 2.7m lead to poisoning, according to the World Health Organization. 

Children and agricultural workers in poorer, rural communities are the most at risk.

— The Guardian

Read More

Cork-based farm becomes first in Ireland to feed methane-reducing supplement

More in this section

Hundreds of sensors to be installed on ring buoys to clamp down on theft Hundreds of sensors to be installed on ring buoys to clamp down on theft
Distribution of €1.3m raised for Creeslough victims begins Distribution of €1.3m raised for Creeslough victims begins
Meath-based Ukrainian to deliver aid to her country — but won't bring back refugees Meath-based Ukrainian to deliver aid to her country — but won't bring back refugees
<p>The Web Summit takes place in Lisbon on November 1-4. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Web Summit via Sportsfile</p>

Web Summit rescinds invitation to far-left website to attend 2022 conference

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.265 s