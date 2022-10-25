Cork housing association installing cutting-edge heating systems in homes to beat fuel price hikes

A charitable housing association based in West Cork has started installing cutting-edge heating systems in some of its housing stock thanks to special grants from the EU designed to cut down on fuel poverty — an increasing problem as energy prices rocket.

Carbery Housing Association (CHA) was initially formed with the aim of helping people at risk of losing their homes due to mortgage arrears by purchasing and renting them back to the occupiers.

It has now taken over houses, typically more than 15 years old, which have inefficient heating systems and is fitting them with a cutting-edge domestic space and water heating system thanks to an EU-funded project called ‘RED WoLF.’

CHA chairman Jose Ospina explained the RED WoLF system consists of solar PV panels, storage heaters, and a battery, all controlled by an algorithm which decides when to draw electricity from the different sources, including the grid, choosing the least carbon-intensive option in any given moment.

The system is expected to deliver significant financial savings for tenants while decarbonising their fuel supply and combating climate change. CHA has also applied for support from the Sustainable Energy Authority Ireland (SEAI) for the project.

The project is one of several energy-efficiency and renewable energy integration initiatives currently undertaken by the approved housing body, which estimates 90% of its tenants can be classified as ‘energy poor’ as they cannot afford to heat their homes adequately.

A study carried out by UCC's Dr Niall Dunphy showed tenants are acutely aware of rising energy prices and do their best to minimise them, which is not always the best solution.

CHA’s ambition is to retrofit all its housing stock to bring it up to a B2 standard rating.

“The RED WoLF project hopes to provide a realistic solution for local authorities, housing associations, developers, and architects to integrate into new and existing housing,” Mr Ospina said.

"This includes a business plan which aims to develop the system into a replicable, marketable product in the future.”

CHA, which has its headquarters in Skibbereen and is mostly run by volunteers, plans to hold a launch event to share its experience with the system later this year, he added.