Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after man’s death

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after man’s death
The incident occurred in Poleglass, west Belfast, on Friday night (PA)
Sat, 15 Oct, 2022 - 11:20
Rebecca Black, PA

A 33-year-old woman has been arrested following the murder of a man in west Belfast.

The 54-year-old died in hospital following the incident in Poleglass on Friday night.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said they received a report that a man had been stabbed.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said on Saturday: “Police received a report shortly before 10.05pm last night that a man had been stabbed at an address in the Woodside Park area.

“The man was taken to hospital but sadly died from his injuries a short time later.

“The 33-year-old woman was arrested for murder and possession of a Class B controlled drug. She remains in police custody at this time.

“I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist detectives with their investigation to contact us at the Major Investigation Team at Ladas Drive Police Station on 101, quoting reference 2045 14/10/22.”

Sinn Féin MLA Danny Baker has called on the community to work with the police investigation.

“I urge anyone with information which might assist the investigation to bring it forward to the police,” he said.

“The local community are devastated by the events of last night and my thoughts are with those impacted by this tragedy.”

Read More

Kinahan gang leaders will likely be arrested abroad – Drew Harris

More in this section

Garda ceremony to present Commemorative Centenary Medal/Coin Kinahan gang leaders will likely be arrested abroad – Drew Harris
Army of 4,000 Irish money mules help criminal organisation launder €64m Army of 4,000 Irish money mules help criminal organisation launder €64m
Lockdown babies slower to develop important social communication skills Lockdown babies slower to develop important social communication skills
murder#Northern IrelandPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>Shauna Flanagan Garwe, five, was the youngest victim of the blast (handout/PA)</p>

Funeral to be held for five-year-old and father killed in Creeslough blast

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.243 s