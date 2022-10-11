Roderic O'Gorman 'can't stop' relocation of Ukrainian refugees from Kerry to Mayo

Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman has rebuffed calls to stop the relocation of more than 100 Ukrainian refugees from Kerry to Mayo tomorrow, saying that pressure on the system means it has to happen.

Mr O’Gorman was responding in the Dáil to Kerry TD and deputy Government whip Brendan Griffin, who branded the move as “totally outrageous” and called on Mr O’Gorman to intervene and “do the right thing”.

Some 135 Ukrainian women and children who have been staying in a Killarney hotel since March have been given less than 48 hours' notice that they are being moved to Co Mayo to make way for almost 200 male asylum-seekers.

Some 135 Ukrainian women and children have been staying in Hotel Killarney since March. Picture: hotelkillarney.ie

Mr Griffin said these families have settled in Killarney, put down roots, enrolled in schools, and the mothers are working locally.

Mr Griffin branded the move as “inhumane”.

Mr O’Gorman accepted the move to Mayo will have an impact on families and on individuals.

He said the reason for the move is the current pressure on the State's measures to meet the accommodation needs of Ukrainian displaced persons and international protection applicants. The number of Ukrainians arriving in the country has doubled in the last month, the minister added.

He said international protection applicant numbers remain high and he and his department continue to have a real difficulty in sourcing accommodation for international protection applicants.

“We've already had a situation where because of that lack of accommodation for international protection applicants, we have to turn international protection applicants away for a number of days,” he added.

He said he knows asking people to move will have an impact on them.

“I absolutely accept that," he said. "But fundamentally, my department has to be in a position to provide accommodation and to provide meals for all applicants — Ukrainian and international protection applicants alike — and that's what we're seeking to do.”

Kerry TD and deputy Government whip Brendan Griffin. Picture: Julien Behal/PA Wire

Mr Griffin said: “This is completely unacceptable. And I am calling, minister, on you to make the proper decision here.

This is not humane, and if we are treating this emergency as a humanitarian response, there has to be humanity at the centre of this.”

“I'm asking for you to look at the alternative accommodation, and if these people must be moved, we avoid this appalling, appalling situation,” he added.

Mr O’Gorman is to meet with local TDs later this afternoon on the matter.