Tributes paid as names of ten victims of Donegal explosion released

Gardaí have confirmed the names of the ten people who tragically lost their lives in an explosion in Creeslough, Co Donegal on Friday.

They continue to investigate all circumstances surrounding the incident.

The full list of those who died in the tragedy is:

James O Flaherty, 48 years;

Jessica Gallagher, 24 years;

Martin McGill, 49 years;

Catherine O Donnell, 39 years; and her son James Monaghan, 13 years;

Hugh Kelly, 59 years;

Martina Martin, 49 years;

Robert Garwe, 50 years; and his daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, 5 years;

Leona Harper, 14 years.

The remains of the deceased are at Letterkenny University Hospital where State Post Mortems have commenced under the direction of Dr Heidi Okkers, Assistant State Pathologist. These Post Mortems will continue over the next few days. Results will not be released for operational reasons.

One male in his 20s remains in a critical condition in St. James Hospital, Dublin. The 7 other surviving casualties continue to receive treatment in Letterkenny University Hospital and remain in stable condition.

The Garda Technical Bureau, with assistance from other agencies, will continue to examine the scene, which remains cordoned off. These examinations are likely to continue over the coming days. Traffic diversions on the N56 at the scene of the incident remain in place.

Members of the public leaving St Michael's Church Creeslough following a Mass for the victims of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Several masses have taken place on Saturday and Sunday as the community comes together to grieve.

Creeslough parish priest Father John Joe Duffy broke down in tears as he recalled giving those who died the Last Rites.

“I was there to pray over them,” he told reporters.

“I knew some of those children through their school and the parish.

“This is unfair, it is unreal.”

Speaking at the cordon of the blast site on Saturday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said there was “deep sadness” in the village and a “terrible silence”, reflecting the enormity of what has happened.

“The entire nation is mourning and deeply saddened,” he said.

“It is a very close-knit community, and our heart goes out to them.”

Many volunteers rushed to the scene to try and do everything they could to help, because it was a horrific scene they came upon, and we must always remember our emergency services.

“I want to thank them for helping those who were trapped and injured. We must do everything we can to support the community.

“Words on their own will not console someone who has lost a loved one, and we have to be with them. We will be with them for quite some time.”

Justice Minister Helen McEntee commended the gardaí and emergency services as well as locals, who began digging rubble with their bare hands.

"The entire community will be coming to terms with this for a long time. Like everyone else, the first thing I thought of was my own local shop, the people who work in it, people who go to it every day and just to imagine this happening at home, it's absolutely devastating," she told RTÉ's The Week in Politics show.

"It's very hard to know what to say, we all offer our condolences to the families whose lives have been utterly changed forever."